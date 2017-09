Oct 13 (Reuters) - Riber SA :

* Signs distribution agreement with Intercovamex, a company specialized in innovative Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) processes

* Says to become exclusive distributor of Intercovamex PVD systems in U.S.A, Russia, India, China, UK, France and French speaking part of Switzerland