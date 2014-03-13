FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Newly public Rice Energy posts loss as costs rise
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Newly public Rice Energy posts loss as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer Rice Energy Inc , which went public two months ago, posted a fourth-quarter loss as costs rose.

The company’s net loss for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $8.7 million, 7 cents per share.

Rice said production costs, an expense related to depreciation, depletion and amortization and loss on derivative instruments led to the loss.

Rice Energy, founded by former BlackRock Inc portfolio manager Daniel Rice and his family in 2007, has assets in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale field and Ohio’s Utica.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.