FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea says buys 6500 T rice; seeks 40,050 T
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 2, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea says buys 6500 T rice; seeks 40,050 T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought 6,500
tonnes of U.S. non-glutinous rice, while issuing tenders for
40,050 tonnes of non-glutinous rice to meet part of its import
quota under a World Trade Organization agreement, state-run
Korea Agro-Fisheries Trade Corp said.	
    The agency purchased 6,500 tonnes of non-glutinous rice from
Samsung C&T Corp via a tender for $398.94 per tonne
while passing on other tenders to buy 88,178 tonnes, according
to its website (www.at.or.kr). 	
    It said separately that it had sought rice via tenders for
which the registration will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on April
12 and electronic bids will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
on April 13.	
    Details of the tenders are as follows:              	
 TONNE  GRAIN TYPE     ORIGIN         ARRIVAL/PORT      	
12,000  Brown Medium   No restriction July 31/Gwangyang      	
 8,000  Brown Long     No restriction July 31/Mokpo  	
 7,000  Milled Medium  U.S.A.         Aug 31/Busan  	
 7,000  Milled Medium  U.S.A.         Aug 31/Busan          	
 6,050  Milled Medium  U.S.A.         Aug 31/Busan	
--------------------------------------------------------	
 40,050    	
    * Note: Of the above tenders, the state-run agency is
seeking U.S. No.3 or better for Brown Rice, U.S. No.1 for Milled
Rice.     	
	
 (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.