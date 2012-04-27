FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea says buys 28,919 T non-glutinous rice
April 27, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea says buys 28,919 T non-glutinous rice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea bought a total of
28,919 tonnes of non-glutinous rice via tenders on April 18,
state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its
website (www.at.or.kr).	
    The purchase was to meet part of an import quota under a
World Trade Organization agreement, and details are as follows:	
 TONNE PRICE($/T) PROVIDER                   ARRIVAL/PORT   	
14,444 $559.92    Hyolim Limited             July 31/Mokpo	
 8,000 $518.86    Samsung C&T Corp           Sept 30/Incheon	
                  	
 6,475 $402.00    Daewoo International Corp  Sept 30/Ulsan	
                  	
    *Note: Of the above, 14,444 tonnes of rice was Thai origin
while others had no restriction.	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin)

