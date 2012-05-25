FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea says buys 24,961 T non-glutinous rice
May 25, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea says buys 24,961 T non-glutinous rice

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - South Korea bought a total of
24,961 tonnes of non-glutinous rice via tenders on May 16, but
it failed to buy 64,987 tonnes through other tenders, the
state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its
website (www.at.or.kr).	
    Details of the purchase are as follows:	
     TONNE  PRICE($/T)  SUPPLIER                  ARRIVAL	
    12,936  $514.45     Singsong Food Corp        Nov 30        	
    12,025  $408.45     Daewoo International Corp Oct 31	
    *Note: The arrival for 12,936 tonnes should be to the port
of Incheon while of 12,025 tonnes, 6,500 tonnes should be
delivered to Incheon and the remaining 5,525 tonnes to Donghae.	
    Details of the passed tenders are as follows: 	
    TONNE   GRAIN TYPE    ORIGIN          ARRIVAL/PORT	
    15,515  Brown Long    Thailand        Oct 31/Donghae	
    16,361  Brown Medium  No restriction  Oct 31/Gunsan	
    11,111  Brown Short   No restriction  Oct 31/Masan	
    22,000  Brown Short   China           Nov 30/Gunsan	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Anand Basu)

