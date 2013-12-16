Rice Energy files for $800 mln IPO

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Natural gas exploration and production company Rice Energy Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $800 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The family-owned company is focused on Pennsylvania’s Marcellus shale and Ohio’s Utica shale.

The firm was founded by former BlackRock Inc portfolio manager Daniel Rice and his children in 2008.

Rice left BlackRock last year in the wake of a potential conflict of interest that involved the energy company.

Rice’s son, Daniel Rice, is the chief executive of Rice Energy.

Alpha Natural Resources Inc said last week it would sell its 50 percent interest in its shale joint venture with Rice Energy for $200 million in shares in the IPO and $100 million in cash.

Barclays Capital is the lead underwriter for the offering, Rice Energy told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. ()

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “RICE”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.