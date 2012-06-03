FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Richard Dawson, 'Family Feud' host, dies at 79 -report
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 3, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Richard Dawson, 'Family Feud' host, dies at 79 -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to broaden distribution)

June 3 (Reuters) - Richard Dawson, an actor and TV host best known for his work on the “Family Feud” and “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died, according to ABC News. He was 79.

The British-born actor, who also co-starred in the movie “The Running Man,” left home when he was 14 to join the Merchant Marines, according to his biography on imdb.com.

After his discharge, Dawson became an actor. He moved to the United States in the early 1960s and gained fame playing a British prisoner of war in the popular TV series “Hogan’s Heroes.”

When the program went off the air in 1971, Dawson appeared as a celebrity panelist on a number of game shows, including “Match Game.”

In 1976, he was hired to host a new game show called “The Family Feud” that proved to be a hit. He stayed on as host through several of the show’s incarnations. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.