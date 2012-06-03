RPT-Richard Dawson, 'Family Feud' host, dies at 79 -report

(Repeats to broaden distribution)

June 3 (Reuters) - Richard Dawson, an actor and TV host best known for his work on the “Family Feud” and “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died, according to ABC News. He was 79.

The British-born actor, who also co-starred in the movie “The Running Man,” left home when he was 14 to join the Merchant Marines, according to his biography on imdb.com.

After his discharge, Dawson became an actor. He moved to the United States in the early 1960s and gained fame playing a British prisoner of war in the popular TV series “Hogan’s Heroes.”

When the program went off the air in 1971, Dawson appeared as a celebrity panelist on a number of game shows, including “Match Game.”

In 1976, he was hired to host a new game show called “The Family Feud” that proved to be a hit. He stayed on as host through several of the show’s incarnations. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Beech)