FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richemont says wants to hike dividend year on year
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
November 7, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Richemont says wants to hike dividend year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont wants to increase its dividend year on year, even in difficult times, its finance chief told reporters on a call on Friday after the group reported a fall in profits for the first half.

“We want to increase the dividend year on year, in good and bad times,” Gary Saage said.

He said Richemont was considering introducing shorter working hours at other watch brands than its flagship Cartier brand due to soft demand in the category, but had not made a decision yet.

He said there were no plans to extend the measures at Cartier to other factories. Employees at one Cartier factory in western Switzerland started working shorter hours this month. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.