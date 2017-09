ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont said Bernard Fornas would retire from his post as co-chief executive officer as of March 31.

It said Cyrille Vigneron, chief executive officer of its Cartier business, would become a member of its senior executive committee with effect from April 1. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Stephen Coates)