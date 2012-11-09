FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richemont October sales growth slows to 7 pct
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 9, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Richemont October sales growth slows to 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* H1 net profit rises to 1.08 bln euros vs 1.04 bln euros in poll

* Sales growth slows to 7 pct in Oct from 12 pct in H1

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont was tight-lipped on its trading outlook on Friday after sales growth slowed to 7 percent at constant exchange rates in October from 12 percent in the first half.

Strong sales growth between April and September helped net profit at the maker of Cartier watches and Montblanc pens soar 52 percent to 1.08 billion euros, the company said in a statement, beating a 1.04 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.