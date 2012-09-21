FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richemont to buy U.S. luxury firm Peter Millar
September 21, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

Richemont to buy U.S. luxury firm Peter Millar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Swiss-listed firm Richemont said on Friday it had clinched a deal to buy U.S. luxury apparel business Peter Millar for an undisclosed sum.

Richemont, which owns jewellers Cartier and Van Cleef&Arpels, said the deal was expected to close in October and would have no material impact on its consolidated net assets or its operating result for the year ending in March.

Peter Millar was founded in 2001, with a design centre in Raleigh North Carolina. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)

