Richemont gains estimated 610-670 mln euros from YOOX, Net-A-Porter merger
October 5, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Richemont gains estimated 610-670 mln euros from YOOX, Net-A-Porter merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The completed merger of online retailers Yoox SpA and Net-A-Porter will generate a significant one-off accounting gain for Net-A-Porter parent Richemont, the Swiss company said on Monday.

Based on the Friday closing price of Yoox shares at 28.06 euros, the amount of the pre- and post-tax accounting gain is estimated to be between 610 million euros ($685.34 million) and 670 million euros, the Swiss company said, which will be reflected in financial results for the full-year ending March 31, 2016.

Richemont has received 65.6 million, or 50 percent of the total, shares in the enlarged YOOX Net-A-Porter Group, the Swiss company said. However, in order to preserve the independence of the new group, Richemont’s voting rights will be limited to 25 percent. ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

