Richemont sees difficult holiday trading after profit drop

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Richemont, owner of the Cartier luxury brand, said it expected a challenging holiday trading period after first-half net profit fell more than expected and sales growth further slowed in October, hit by weak demand in Europe and Asia.

Appetite for luxury watches has cooled in Asia since China cracked down on illicit gift-giving and political protests hit business in Hong Kong. The two markets together represented 24 percent of Richemont’s sales in the full year to March.

“The external environment remains difficult ahead of the holiday trading period,” the Geneva-based maker of IWC and Vacheron Constantin watches said in a statement on Friday.

Net profit in the six months to September fell 23 percent to 907 million euros ($1.12 billion), reflecting primarily unrealised currency hedging losses, Richemont said. (1 US dollar = 0.8078 euro) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)