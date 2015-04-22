FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richemont flags sharp drop in full-year profits on financial losses
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
April 22, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Richemont flags sharp drop in full-year profits on financial losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - Luxury goods firm Richemont said its full-year profit would drop by more than one-third and its tax rate would rise considerably after losses on financial instruments including derivatives.

Richemont said that excluding the results of Net-a-Porter, its full-year sales increased 4 percent on a reported basis, and by 1 percent at constant currencies.

Italian online fashion retailer Yoox agreed to buy Net-a-Porter, its upmarket rival, in an all-share deal last month.

Richemont said its operating profit for the year is expected to rise 10 percent, including a gain on an investment property disposal.

The Swiss firm reports full results on May 22. ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.