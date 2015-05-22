Richemont says April sales down 8 pct at constant FX

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - Cartier owner Richemont on Friday posted an 8 percent drop in April sales at constant exchange rates as well as a lower net profit and said trading continued to remain difficult in its big markets of Hong Kong and Macau.

Richemont posted a 35 percent drop in net profit for the year to March 31 at 1.334 billion euros ($1.49 billion) as pre-announced last month due to a worse-than-expected performance and non-cash investment losses on its cash pile. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)