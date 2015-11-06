FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richemont sees challenging H2 after net profit miss
November 6, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Richemont sees challenging H2 after net profit miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cartier owner Richemont said it expected a challenging second half of its fiscal year after net profit in the first half to September grew less than expected, as strong demand for high-end jewellery could not make up for weaker luxury watch sales in Hong Kong.

“For the second half of the year, we expect the situation, particularly in wholesale, to continue to be challenging,” the Geneva-based maker of luxury watches and jewellery said in a statement on Friday.

Watchmakers are grappling with weak demand in their biggest market Hong Kong. Shipments of Swiss watches to Hong Kong were down 20.5 percent in the first nine months of 2015.

Richemont announced in a separate release that Stanislas de Quercize would step down as chief executive of its flagship brand Cartier. ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Miller)

