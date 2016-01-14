FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richemont Q3 sales down on weak Europe trading
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Richemont Q3 sales down on weak Europe trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Cartier owner Richemont said the environment was likely to remain challenging after sales fell 4 percent in the three months to December, as a stuttering Chinese economy took its toll and Islamist attacks hit tourist spending in Europe.

“The challenging trading environment is likely to prevail in the final quarter to 31 March 2016,” the world’s second biggest luxury goods group said in a statement on Thursday.

Luxury watchmakers are going through tough times at the moment as a slumping Chinese economy makes its most important customer group cut back on spending and tourists travel less and reduce spending in the aftermath of Islamist attacks in Paris in November.

Sales at Richemont fell 4 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.927 billion euros ($3.18 billion) in the three months to December, broadly in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. They were up 3 percent in reported terms. ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.