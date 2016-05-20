FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richemont full year broadly in line, April trends weak
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
May 20, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Richemont full year broadly in line, April trends weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 20 (Reuters) - Cartier owner Richemont said it didn’t expect the trading environment to improve soon after underlying sales growth slowed further in the final quarter of its fiscal year and April sales fell 15 percent, hit by weak demand for watches in Hong Kong and Europe.

“Asia Pacific remained weak due to no recovery in Hong Kong and Macau, only partially offset by continued improvement in mainland China, which was up 26 percent on a constant rate basis,” the Geneva-based maker of IWC watches and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry said in a statement on Friday, referring to April.

Makers of luxury watches are grappling with weaker demand from tourist shoppers in Europe, which is seeing fewer visitors following the Paris and Brussels attacks, and a collapse of their biggest market, Hong Kong. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.