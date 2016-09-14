FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Richemont 5-month sales hit by weak watches, inventory buyback
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
September 14, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Richemont 5-month sales hit by weak watches, inventory buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont said it expected difficult trading conditions to continue after sales fell 13 percent in constant currencies in the five months to August, hit by weak demand for luxury watches and inventory buybacks in Hong Kong.

Swiss watchmakers are grappling with dwindling sales in their biggest market, Hong Kong, where retailers sit on piles of unsold watches, and fewer tourists shopping in European luxury capitals, such as Paris, following extremist attacks.

Sales at the maker of IWC watches and Cartier jewellery fell 14 percent in reported terms, the company said in a statement on Wednesday ahead of its annual general meeting in Geneva.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected sales to fall 11.3 percent in reported terms and 10.4 percent at constant exchange rates. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.