UPDATE 3-Richemont shares tumble after warning of tough second half

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Weak demand for luxury watches in Hong Kong and Macau spoiled the picture for Cartier-owner Richemont in the six months through September, and the company warned on Friday it expected a challenging second half.

Shares in the Geneva-based group slumped 9 percent by 1048 GMT to their lowest in a month, making them the biggest losers in the European personal and household goods index, also dragging down peer Swatch Group.

Watchmakers are grappling with weak demand in Hong Kong, their biggest market, where retailers are reducing inventories and closing stores as the broader Chinese economy shudders. Shipments of Swiss watches to Hong Kong were down 20.5 percent in the first nine months of 2015.

Hong Kong has also been hit by political uncertainty and falling numbers of tourists from mainland China, while sales of luxury goods to Chinese buyers have been impacted by anti-corruption efforts.

Richemont said margins fell in the first six months and demand for luxury watches slowed further in October. “Headline numbers in watches will take time to recover,” Chief Financial Officer Gary Saage said on a call.

“Wholesale is still extremely challenging and we don’t know when that will get better, but we take comfort in that our retail networks in both watches and jewelry are performing.”

Yet Richemont did detect an improvement in mainland China, where Saage said growth had returned in October. “It’s been a long time coming ... mainland China in total grew 1 percent and, clearly, within that our own retail grew significantly,” Saage said, promising the company’s dividend would be increased in good and bad times.

OWN STORES

Richemont makes just over half of its sales via its own stores, whose retail sales were up 13 percent in the first half at constant currencies, while wholesale fell 6 percent. Watch sales represent about half of group sales, followed by jewelry at about a third and clothing, pens and leather goods.

Vontobel analyst Rene Weber estimates the group makes 16 percent of sales in Hong Kong and 8 percent in mainland China.

The Cartier brand is meanwhile facing a change as Chief Executive Stanislas de Quercize, in the post since the end of 2012, will be replaced on Jan. 1 by Cyrille Vigneron, president of LVMH Japan.

“Cyrille started with Cartier in 1988, he’s a good man and he’s a good leader,” Saage said, declining to comment on reports de Quercize had stepped down for health reasons.

In the second half, Richemont will record a net gain of 623 million euros from the merger of its online fashion retail unit Net-A-Porter with YOOX. Saage said the valuation on the deal had ended up being higher than he’d expected.

Half-year sales rose 3 percent at constant currencies to 5.82 billion euros ($6.3 billion), lagging a forecast 5.9 billion, and October sales fell 6 percent.

Net profit rose 22 percent to 1.1 billion euros against a forecast 1.2 billion, mainly due to a negative one-off effect a year ago. Profitability deteriorated, hit by a stronger Swiss franc, but Saage said the gross margin should say stable for the full year.

He also said the group was not planning further price increases and would open 50 to 60 stores this year. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Editing by Stephen Coates and David Holmes)