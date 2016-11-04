FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richemont addresses watch capacity as H1 profit nosedives
November 4, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

Richemont addresses watch capacity as H1 profit nosedives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont said it will address watch overcapacity after net profit nosedived in the six months to September, hit by one-off restructuring charges and product buy-backs.

"Concerning watches, we will look to deal with overcapacity issues, adapting manufacturing structures to the level of demand," the maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches said in a statement on Friday.

Sales fell 12 percent at constant exchange rates to 5.1 billion euros ($5.66 billion), while net profit dropped 51 percent to 540 million euros. The company issued a profit warning in September. ($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Michael Shields)

