Richemont says full-year net profit will rise by 30 pct

ZURICH, April 23 (Reuters) - Richemont said full-year profit will rise by nearly one third from last year’s 1.54 billion euros ($2.01 billion), helped by favourable currency swings.

“Trading for the year to March 2013 showed sales rising 14 percent on a reported basis and 9 percent on a constant currency basis against the comparative period,” Richemont, which reports the year on May 16, said on Tuesday.

The luxury goods company said it made the announcement to adhere to Swiss securities disclosure law. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)