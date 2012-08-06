FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Richemont flags jump in first half profit
August 6, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Richemont flags jump in first half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to first half of fiscal year 2013 from first half of 2012 in first paragraph)

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Richemont, the world’s second largest luxury goods group, said on Monday that operating and net profit were likely to increase by between 20 and 40 percent in the first half of fiscal year 2013, ending on Sept. 30, as sales surged.

The Swiss maker of IWC watches and Cartier jewellery said trading for the four months ended July 2012 showed sales rising 24 percent on a reported basis and 13 in constant currencies from a year earlier. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

