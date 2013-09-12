FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richemont 5-month sales rise 9 pct, weak demand in China weighs
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Richemont 5-month sales rise 9 pct, weak demand in China weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont said five-month sales rose 9 percent, just shy of estimates in a Reuters poll amid weak demand for its high-end watches in Greater China.

“Asia-Pacific was led by good growth in Hong Kong and Macau, offset by lower sales in mainland China, largely reflecting a prudent consumer sentiment after several years of exceptional expansion,” the maker of Cartier jewellery and Piaget watches said in a statement on Thursday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast sales growth of 9.3 percent at constant exchange rates.

Luxury goods groups have grappled with weak demand in their most important growth market, China, but recently signs are adding up that demand may be recovering.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Alice Baghdjian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.