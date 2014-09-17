FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richemont 5-mth sales rise 4 pct, weak Asia-Pacific demand weighs
September 17, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Richemont 5-mth sales rise 4 pct, weak Asia-Pacific demand weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Cartier owner Richemont said the pace of sales growth slowed to 4 percent in the five months to August on a constant currencies basis compared with 9 percent in the year-ago period, due to weakness in Asia Pacific.

“In the Asia-Pacific region, sales were lower in Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, offsetting positive developments in other markets,” the Geneva-based maker of luxury watches and jewellery said in a statement on Wednesday ahead of its annual general meeting.

Sales were up 1 percent at actual exchange rates. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected sales to grow 6 percent on a constant currencies basis and 3.2 percent at actual exchange rates.

U.S. jeweller Tiffany raised its full-year profit forecast last month after strong sales and higher prices for its high-end jewellery in the Americas boosted profits, but Richemont is more exposed to Europe and Asia. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

