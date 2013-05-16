FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richemont chairman to return to business after sabbatical
May 16, 2013

Richemont chairman to return to business after sabbatical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 16 (Reuters) - Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert said he would return to the business after a one-year sabbatical leave starting in September and said the company’s strategy would remain unchanged.

“Nothing is really going to change from a few months ago when I said I was going to go non-executive,” Rupert told reporters in a call.

He said he and his colleagues Bernard Fornas and Richard Lepeu, who took over as co-CEOs in April, and Finance Chief Gary Saage had been running the company on a collegial basis for years.

He said he would return to his role of chairman after a year or possibly earlier, he said jokingly: “Maybe I’ll get bored very soon.”

Rupert also said sales in Asia, which have come under pressure in recent months, had picked up in April, mainly thanks to the Japanese market where people rushed to buy watches ahead of price hikes planned for late April and early May.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

