Richemont third-quarter sales hit by weak watch demand in Hong Kong

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Cartier owner Richemont said weak luxury watch demand in Hong Kong and Macau made sales growth ground to a halt in the final quarter of 2014.

Swiss watchmakers are grappling with sluggish sales in mainland China, where consumers are no longer spending as much on luxury timepieces, and a downturn in Hong Kong which has been shaken by pro-democracy protests. The region accounts for about a quarter of Richemont’s sales.

“The decline in sales by the Group’s Specialist Watchmakers reflected both caution on the part of business partners in the wholesale channel and a lower performance of some retail locations, most notably in Hong Kong and Macau,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

Sales growth was flat in constant currencies in the group’s third quarter from September to December, just below an estimate for 1 percent growth in a Reuters poll. On a reported basis, sales increased 4 percent to 3.051 billion euros, in line with the poll. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)