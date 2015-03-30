FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richemont says talks underway with Yoox over Net-a-Porter sale
#Apparel & Accessories
March 30, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Richemont says talks underway with Yoox over Net-a-Porter sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Cartier owner Richemont said on Monday it is in talks with Italian online fashion retailer Yoox over the possible sale of the Swiss firm’s Net-a-Porter business.

“With reference to what has appeared in the press, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA clarifies that discussions are currently underway with YOOX S.p.A. regarding a potential business combination between YOOX S.p.A. and The Net-a-Porter Group Ltd,” Richemont said in a statement, giving no further comment.

Industry sources told Reuters that Yoox and Net-a-Porter were trying to resuscitate merger talks that took place more than a year ago to better fight cut-throat competition. (Reporting By Joshua Franklin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
