BRIEF-Richland Resources says Tanzania ministry will not provide support to unit's mining activities

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Richland Resources Ltd : * Tanzania ministry has informed co it will not provide support to mining

activities of unit * Ministry informed co it will not provide support until claim for unpaid

royalties has been paid * Investigating measures it can take to continue sales and exports via its

other tanzanian subsidiaries * Shares will remain suspended from trading on aim pending clarification of

these matters * Will request third party review of legal case and of the evidence prior to

paying claim for unpaid royalties