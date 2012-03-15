Richland Resources full-year 2011 revenue up 24 pct

* Fourth quarter revenue up 67 percent

* Eyes 2.5 mln carats in 2012

* Posts full-year sales of $20.8 mln

By Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala

DAR ES SALAAM, March 15 (Reuters) - London-listed Richland Resources posted a 24 percent rise in full-year 2011 revenues, helped by increased sales of tanzanite despite prices of the blue-violet gemstone being under pressure, and expects production to rise further this year.

The AIM-listed miner, which holds the licence to the largest of four mining blocks in the world’s only tanzanite-producing area near Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, posted revenue of $20.8 million last year, up from $15.8 million a year ago.

The company said it produced 2.38 million carats of tanzanite last year with an average grade of 58 carats per tonne, up from 2.2 million carats in 2010, and expects production to rise by 5 percent this year.

“The company has set an internal production target of 2.5 million carats for 2012 and currently anticipates revenues to be in line or surpassing those achieved in 2011,” it said in a statement of its unaudited results on its website.

Fourth-quarter revenues rose 67 percent to $5.7 million, despite global tanzanite prices remaining under pressure, the company said in its unaudited Q4 and full-year 2011 results on its website.

Richland Resources, formerly TanzaniteOne, said there were good prospects for the company to expand into another gemstone, tsavorite.

The company said in February it planned to offload a 20 percent stake during a cross-listing and initial public offering on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange in the first half of this year.

It said it sees China as the next big market for the coloured gemstone after the United States, as the market for the gemstone found only in Tanzania slowly rebounds from the global financial crisis.