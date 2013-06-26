FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Richter gets license for Acrux drug outside U.S.
June 26, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Hungary's Richter gets license for Acrux drug outside U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter has obtained manufacturing and marketing rights from Acrux Ltd for its estradiol skin spray for female menopause symptoms in a number of markets, the firms said on Wednesday.

The deal excludes markets in the United States, South Korea, Southern Africa, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand, for which Acrux has already appointed distributors.

Acrux will receive an upfront payment of $1 million and further payments of $2.6 million subject to achievement of regulatory milestones in the European Union, the companies said in a statement on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Acrux expects to earn the first royalties on sales in 2015, the statement said. Richter will fund all costs of commercialising the product, it added.

Richter shares closed at 33,700 forints ($150)on the Budapest bourse on Tuesday. ($1 = 227.76 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
