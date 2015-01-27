FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Richter enters contraceptive patch deal with Bayer
January 27, 2015

Hungary's Richter enters contraceptive patch deal with Bayer

BUDAPEST, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter has entered a license and distribution agreement with Bayer HealthCare to sell a transdermal contraceptive patch in Europe and some Latin American countries, Richter said on Tuesday.

“Under the terms of the agreement Richter shall make an upfront payment upon signature of the contract, and further milestone payments shall be made depending on the progress of the commercialization of the product,” it said in a statement.

Further sales related royalties will be payable to Bayer after the launch of the product, sold under the Lisvy trademark, Richter said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

