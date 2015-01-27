FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richter expects 40-50 mln euros annual sales of Bayer patch in 3-4 yrs
January 27, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Richter expects 40-50 mln euros annual sales of Bayer patch in 3-4 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter expects a contraceptive patch licensed from Bayer HealthCare to produce annual revenues worth 40-50 million euros in three to four years, Chief Executive Erik Bogsch told Reuters on Tuesday.

The product, sold under the Lisvy trademark, could be launched in Europe in the third or fourth quarter of this year, Bogsch said in a telephone interview.

“We will pay several million euros upfront (to Bayer) upon signing the agreement and further several million euros in milestone payments later, as well as royalties,” Bogsch said.

He said a so-called Post-Authorisation Safety Study required by the European Medicines Agency would cost Richter about 40 million euros over the next five to six years. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)

