Richter announces positive cariprazine trial results

BUDAPEST, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter announced on Thursday positive top-line results from a final stage clinical trial of cariprazine to treat schizophrenia in adults.

It said the cariprazine treatment group in the Phase IIIb trial showed statistically significant improvement in the primary and secondary outcome measures -- the Positive and Negative Syndromes Scale Factor Score for Negative Symptoms and the Personal and Social Performance Scale (PSP).

“The patients tolerated the treatment well. Data will be further analysed in the coming weeks,” Richter said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Richter also announced positive results of a Phase III trial using cariprazine to prevent relapse in schizophrenia patients. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)