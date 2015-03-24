FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Richter to pay HUF 33 per share dividend
March 24, 2015

Hungary's Richter to pay HUF 33 per share dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter will pay a dividend of 33 forints per share on its 2014 earnings, the company said in the agenda of its annual shareholders’ meeting published on Tuesday.

Richter will hold its annual meeting on April 28. The company paid a dividend of 57 forints per share on its 2013 earnings.

Richter’s board has proposed to set aside the remainder of last year’s profit into reserves.

$1 = 277.6200 forints Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Holmes

