FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Richter proposes HUF 57 per share dividend on 2013 results
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 24, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Richter proposes HUF 57 per share dividend on 2013 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter’s board of directors has proposed a dividend of 57 forints ($0.25) per share on its 2013 earnings, the company said in the agenda of its annual general meeting published on Monday.

The company paid a dividend of 660 forints per share on its 2012 earnings. Last year the shares were cut up in a 1-10 stock split, making the comparable figure 66 forints.

Richter’s board has proposed to set aside the remainder of last year’s profit into reserves, in line with general practice.

The company will hold its AGM on April 24. ($1 = 227.34 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.