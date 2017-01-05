BRIEF-Richter must be more aggressive in product acquisitions -CEO

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Drugmaker Richter must be "much more aggressive" in female healthcare product acquisitions to expand its portfolio, CEO Erik Bogsch tells weekly magazine Figyelo

* Important that Richter strengthen its presence in Latin America and China -CEO

* Company to earn "fairly good" profit in 2016 -CEO

* Richter in November upgraded its 2016 operating profit margin guidance to 14 percent from 11 percent previously

* Company earned a net profit of 175.3 million euros ($182.89 million) in 2015

