8 months ago
BRIEF-Richter must be more aggressive in product acquisitions -CEO
January 5, 2017 / 5:00 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Richter must be more aggressive in product acquisitions -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Drugmaker Richter must be "much more aggressive" in female healthcare product acquisitions to expand its portfolio, CEO Erik Bogsch tells weekly magazine Figyelo

* Important that Richter strengthen its presence in Latin America and China -CEO

* Company to earn "fairly good" profit in 2016 -CEO

* Richter in November upgraded its 2016 operating profit margin guidance to 14 percent from 11 percent previously

* Company earned a net profit of 175.3 million euros ($182.89 million) in 2015

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9585 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Jason Neely)

