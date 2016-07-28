FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Richter lifts 2016 operating margin view to 11 pct -CEO
July 28, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Richter lifts 2016 operating margin view to 11 pct -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 28 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Company sees 2016 revenue falling between 0-5 percent y/y in euros versus -5 percent forecast in Feb -CEO

* Has 35-40 billion forints worth of free cash after Finox deal, could be used for "smaller" product acquisitions

* CEO sees 2016 operating profit margin at 11 pct of revenue versus 10 percent forecast in Feb

* Richter reported 19.4 pct fall in Q2 net profit to 18.1 bln forints

* Share of former Soviet bloc in total revenues has shrunk to 32 pct in the first half from 43 pct two years ago

* Weakness of Russian rouble to be felt all year -CEO

* Russian full-year revenues seen at 18 bln roubles vs 17.5 bln flagged earlier

* Sales to Western Europe, Romania, China, Latin America growing

* Shares down 0.6 pct at 5,945 forints ($21.09), off opening falls of about 2 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 281.91 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Adrian Croft)

