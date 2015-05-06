Hungary's Richter Q1 net profit jumps 61 pct y/y

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter reported on Wednesday a 61 percent jump in first-quarter net profit to 15 billion forints ($55.52 million), beating market expectations, due to a lower-than-expected decline in revenue and the impact of cost cuts.

Analysts polled by financial news website portfolio.hu had forecast net profit for the first three months at 11.5 billon forints versus 9.34 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, said revenue fell 0.7 percent to 87.7 billion forints, better than the analyst forecast of a 2.3 percent fall to 86.5 billion.

Domestic sales rose 10.5 percent, while exports, which account for the brunt of Richter’s turnover, were down by 2.2 percent due to significantly lower sales to its key eastern markets as well as some European countries.

Richter, which has a market capitalisation of $3.1 billion, cut sales and marketing costs by 5.6 percent from the previous year, while research and development expenditure was down by 5.8 percent as part of a drive to improve profitability.

Those cuts helped lift operating profit by 36.8 percent to 13.85 billion forints, sharply higher than market expectations of 10.81 billion.

The company said it had also received a one-off milestone payment from research partner Stada, the amount of which it did not disclose, under the terms of a cooperation agreement.

Richter expects revenue to fall by 7 percent to 8 percent in 2015 from last year’s 1.14 billion euros on weakened eastern markets and lower sales to the United States. It expects its operating margin to fall to 10 percent from 11.1 percent.

In the first quarter, Richter’s operating margin rose to 15.8 percent from 11.5 percent in the same period of last year.

The company also posted income worth 2.26 billion forints on financial operations in the first quarter compared with a loss of 1.15 billion a year earlier.

Richter’s shares ended Tuesday trade at 4,475 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange.