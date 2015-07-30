FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's Richter Q2 net jumps 63 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary's Richter Q2 net jumps 63 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 30 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter Gedeon reported on Thursday a 62.6 percent jump in second-quarter net profit that beat analyst forecasts as revenue growth far outpaced expectations and costs fell.

For the second three months, Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, reported net income of 22.46 billion forints ($79.66 million), up from 13.82 billion in the same period a year ago.

It also beat analyst forecasts for quarterly net profit of 10.6 billion forints in a recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

Richter, which has a market capitalisation of $2.92 billion, said quarterly revenues rose by 11.4 percent to 96.28 billion forints, far above market expectations for 87.3 billion.

The company, which has struggled with falling sales in its eastern markets over the past quarters, said revenues from its biggest market Russia rose in the three-month period partly due to base effects as well as price hikes.

Richter also recorded higher sales in the U.S., China, Poland, western Europe and countries of the former Soviet bloc, which helped offset continued weakness in crisis-hit Ukraine.

The higher share of more profitable female healthcare products, rising exports as well as gains in the U.S. dollar versus the Hungarian forint and the euro have also improved Richter’s profitability, the company said.

“A one-off milestone payment was paid by Stada to Richter under the terms of the biosimilar cooperation agreement while a similar income did not occur in the base period,” the company said without disclosing the amount.

Operating profit nearly doubled to 17.8 billion forints as sales and marketing, and research and development expenses fell. Richter said early this year it would cut costs by 10 billion forints to improve its profitability.

Chief Executive Erik Bogsch is due to hold a news conference at 0700 GMT to give updated sales and profit guidance.

Five out of 11 analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters rate the stock as “hold,” while six have assigned various levels of “buy” or “sell” recommendations.

The stock is trading at a multiple of 16 times forecast earnings, at a discount to 18.3 times for pharmaceutical sector peers, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company’s shares have fallen 3.8 percent over the past three months, underperforming the blue chip index, which was flat. ($1 = 281.95 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.