Feb 6 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Q4 net profit 19.34 bln forints ($67.29 million) vs 9.51 bln forints a year ago

* Analysts in recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu had expected a quarterly profit of 16.7 bln forints

* Q4 revenues rise by 19.2 pct to 105.67 bln forints, also beating the 96.77 bln forints forecast by analysts

* Revaluations boost Richter's profit due to gains in the Russian rouble in the second half

* Full-year revenues calculated in euros rise by 6.1 pct to 1.25 bln euros, beating management guidance

* Full-year operating profit margin 14.4 pct, slightly better than management guidance ($1 = 287.4200 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)