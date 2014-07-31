FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's Richter Q2 net profit rises 45.3 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 31, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's Richter Q2 net profit rises 45.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 31 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter reported on Thursday a 45.3 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, beating market expectations.

Net profit for the three-month period was 13.8 billion forints ($59.41 million), up from 9.5 billion a year ago and exceeding the median expectation of 12.7 billion in a survey of analysts by financial news website portfolio.hu.

Richter said, however, that revenues from its key market Russia fell by 25.3 percent in euro terms year-on-year in the first half, while sales to Ukraine were down by 23.2 percent. ($1 = 232.27 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.