Hungary's Richter Q3 net profit jumps 20.9 pct y/y

BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter’s third-quarter net profit rose 20.9 percent from a year earlier, lifted by higher sales, declining costs and substantial one-off milestone payments from two business partners.

Net profit for the three-month period rose to 6.85 billion forints ($24 million) from 5.66 billion in the same period a year earlier, beating analyst forecasts for 2.5 billion in a recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

That estimate however did not include any milestone payments from research and development partners, which gave a significant boost to Richter’s quarterly results.

The company, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, said last month that U.S. health regulators had approved an anti-psychotic medicine developed with Allergan.

“A substantial one-off milestone payment was received during the reported period in respect of the U.S. authorisation of Vraylar (cariprazine) together with two milestone payments which were paid by Stada with regard to biosimilar development,” it said.

“However, no such milestone payments were received in the base period.”

Third-quarter revenue rose 4.2 percent year-on-year to 92.6 billion forints, beating analyst expectations for a 3.2 percent decline to 88.78 billion forints as sales to its domestic market Hungary as well as China, western Europe and Romania rose.

The company said these more than offset plunging sales to crisis-hit Ukraine, some other European countries and Russia, its biggest market, where a devaluation of the rouble is eating into the value of Richter’s sales.

Richter, which has a market capitalisation of $3.1 billion, said its business also benefited from rising turnover of more profitable female healthcare products and higher sales to richer countries in western Europe, the United States and China.

Sales and marketing expenses fell 10.9 percent year-on-year to 24.14 billion forints, while research and development costs were down by 22.4 percent to 7.98 billion forints.

Richter’s shares have gained 4.98 percent over the past three months according to Thomson Reuters data, outperforming the blue chip index, which fell 4.37 percent. ($1 = 285.59 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Anand Basu)