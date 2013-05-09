Hungary's Richter sees 2013 margin at lower end of range

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter expects its operating profit margin to come in at 14 percent of revenues this year, the low end of its previous 14-15 percent guidance due to higher sales and research costs, Chief Executive Erik Bogsch said.

Richter expects sales and marketing costs to rise to 30 percent of revenues in 2013 from 29 percent forecast earlier, while research and development costs could reach 13 percent, the top end of a 12-13 percent range flagged earlier, Bogsch told a news conference.

Bogsch said the company’s previous guidance for 3 percent growth in full-year revenues in euro terms was unchanged, while any new milestone payments from a U.S. partner this year could improve its operating profit margin. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)