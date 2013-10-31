FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's Richter lifts 2013 revenue guidance -CEO
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary's Richter lifts 2013 revenue guidance -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter upgraded its 2013 full-year revenue guidance on Thursday to about 5 percent growth in euros from 3 percent expected in August due to stronger sales performance in some key markets, its chief executive said.

“Exchange rate volatility is pretty large, but we hope we can reach 5 percent, but this depends on exchange rates to a large degree,” Erik Bogsch told a news conference.

Earlier on Thursday Richter reported third-quarter net profit that beat market expectations as revenues grew and gross margin improved. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.