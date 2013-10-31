Hungary's Richter lifts 2013 revenue guidance -CEO

BUDAPEST, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter upgraded its 2013 full-year revenue guidance on Thursday to about 5 percent growth in euros from 3 percent expected in August due to stronger sales performance in some key markets, its chief executive said.

“Exchange rate volatility is pretty large, but we hope we can reach 5 percent, but this depends on exchange rates to a large degree,” Erik Bogsch told a news conference.

Earlier on Thursday Richter reported third-quarter net profit that beat market expectations as revenues grew and gross margin improved. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)