UPDATE 1-Hungary's Richter lifts 2012 revenue guidance

* Revenues seen about 3 pct higher in euro terms

* Operating profit margin outlook affirmed at 15-16 pct

* Shares edge 0.2 percent higher (Adds detail, more comments, market reaction)

BUDAPEST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter expects revenues to rise by up to 3 percent in euro terms this year due to improved sales in key export markets, overturning previous forecasts for zero growth.

Chief Executive Erik Bogsch said the company, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, expected higher sales to Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet bloc to lift full-year revenue from last year’s 1.1 billion euros.

Third year results on Tuesday showed revenue in the first nine months of 2012 rose 3.6 percent in euro terms, although that was more than offset by rising costs, generating a more than 50 percent drop in net profit.

“We expect (the full year revenues) to be in that territory ... about 3 percent,” Bogsch told a news conference on the results.

Richter’s third-quarter net profit stood at 8.97 billion forints ($41 million), down from 20.64 billion forints a year ago, also reflecting a life from one-off income a year earlier.

Its quarterly profit was also below analyst expectations of 10.31 billion forints in a recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

Richter shares were up 0.2 percent at 40,400 forints at 1120 GMT, while Budapest’s blue-chip index added 0.3 percent.

In Russia, which alone accounts for 30 percent of revenues, Richter expects sales to rise by about 5 percent or slightly more in local currency, the top end of its earlier 0-5 percent guidance.

In Ukraine, the company expects revenues to rise 20 percent in dollars, well above its previous estimate for a 5 percent increase, Bogsch said, helping offset continued weakness in a domestic market that accounts for just 10 percent of revenue.

Bogsch said the company maintained its operating profit margin guidance of 15-16 percent for the year, down from 20.2 percent in 2011, as it expands its western European network to sell its products, including the Esmya drug for the pre-operative treatment of uterine fibroids.

Costs are also lifted by biotechnological research and clinical trials of a new antipsychotic medicine, Cariprazine, developed with U.S. partner Forest Laboratories Inc.

“Sales and marketing spending... will come in at about 28-29 percent for the year, while research and development costs are expected at 12 percent of revenues,” Bogsch said.

“Research and development spending will depend on the amount of bills coming in from clinical trials,” he said.

In the first nine months, research and development spending accounted for 11.4 percent of revenues, an 18.8 percent increase from the same period a year ago.

A company spokeswoman said Richter’s upgrade in its revenue guidance did not justify a change to the profit outlook. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Patrick Graham)