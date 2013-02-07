FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richter sees 14-15 pct operating profit margin in 2013 -CEO
February 7, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Richter sees 14-15 pct operating profit margin in 2013 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter sees its operating profit margin coming in at 14-15 percent of revenues this year, slightly less than 15.4 percent reported in 2012, Chief Executive Erik Bogsch told a news conference on Thursday.

He said the company expected sales and marketing spending to inch up to about 29 percent of revenues in 2013 from 28.4 percent last year, while research and development expenditure is estimated at 12-13 percent, a notch above 11.9 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
