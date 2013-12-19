FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Richter to establish direct presence in Mexico
December 19, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary's Richter to establish direct presence in Mexico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter has signed an agreement with the owner of its Mexican marketing partner DNA Pharmaceuticals to establish a direct presence on the Mexican market, Richter said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the terms of the agreement Richter will own an initial 70 percent majority stake in DNA and will acquire the remaining 30 percent stake in the next 3 years, it said.

“The targeted activities of DNA include the registration of speciality products belonging to the Female Healthcare product portfolio, focusing primarily on Esmya and the establishment of a related sales network,” it said in a statement.

Esmya is a medicine for the pre-operative treatment of uterine fibroids.

“Subsequent to the recently announced acquisition in Brazil, this cooperation with DNA is considered to be another strategic move aimed towards the diversification of Richter’s geographic presence in Latin America, one of the regions with the fastest growing pharmaceutical markets worldwide,” the statement cited Richter Chief Executive Erik Bogsch as saying. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Keiron Henderson)

