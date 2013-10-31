UPDATE 1-Hungary's Richter lifts 2013 revenue outlook

* CEO expects 5 pct growth in euros vs 3 pct earlier

* Domestic market to grow, exports to some countries lifted

* Shares rise 0.6 percent, outperform wider market (Adds more comments, detail)

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter raised its 2013 revenue outlook on Thursday due to stronger sales prospects in its home market and neighbouring Romania.

Richter, which makes gynaecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, on Thursday said it now expects revenue to rise by about 5 percent in euros up from a 3 percent forecast in August.

Earlier the company reported third-quarter net profit that beat market expectations as revenue rose and the gross margin improved.

Chief Executive Erik Bogsch told a news conference that the company’s domestic market, a weak performer that accounts for just a tenth of revenue, has stabilised and Richter expected sales to grow by up to 5 percent for the full year.

In neighbouring Romania, Richter expects sales to rise by 5-10 percent in the leu currency instead of an up to 5 percent decline flagged earlier. Bogsch said prospects also improved to some degree in the U.S. and China.

“Exchange rate volatility is pretty large, but we hope we can reach 5 percent, but this depends on exchange rates to a large degree,” Bogsch said.

At 0849 GMT, Richter shares traded 0.6 percent higher at 4,135 forints ($19.37) on the Budapest Stock Exchange, outperforming the blue-chip index, which fell 0.5 percent.

Bogsch said Richter was sticking to its 15 million euro revenue outlook for its Esmya drug to treat uterine myoma. However if the drug is authorised in Europe for a longer therapeutic period, which could happen this year, that could lead to a “significant increase” in sales, he said. He did not give a firm estimate.

Bogsch said a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Cariprazine, an antipsychotic drug developed jointly with Forest Laboratories was expected early next year.