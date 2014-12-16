FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's Richter warns of hit to Q4 earnings on weak rouble
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 16, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's Richter warns of hit to Q4 earnings on weak rouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter said on Tuesday the declining value of the Russian rouble would hit its fourth-quarter turnover and operating profit, adding that it expected a significant one-off financial loss in the period.

“The significant devaluation of the Russian rouble is expected to negatively impact the company’s fourth quarter 2014 results,” it said in a filing with the Budapest Stock Exchange.

“Assuming that the current exchange rate prevails, a substantial one off financial loss is expected to occur on the year end reassessment of the rouble denominated trade payables.”

At 0849 GMT, Richter shares were down 3.4 percent at 3,575 forints ($14), slightly off earlier lows, but still underperforming the wider market. ($1 = 249.35 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.