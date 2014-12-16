Hungary's Richter warns of hit to Q4 earnings on weak rouble

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter said on Tuesday the declining value of the Russian rouble would hit its fourth-quarter turnover and operating profit, adding that it expected a significant one-off financial loss in the period.

“The significant devaluation of the Russian rouble is expected to negatively impact the company’s fourth quarter 2014 results,” it said in a filing with the Budapest Stock Exchange.

“Assuming that the current exchange rate prevails, a substantial one off financial loss is expected to occur on the year end reassessment of the rouble denominated trade payables.”

At 0849 GMT, Richter shares were down 3.4 percent at 3,575 forints ($14), slightly off earlier lows, but still underperforming the wider market. ($1 = 249.35 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; editing by Keith Weir)